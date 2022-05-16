UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Situation Of Heatwave, Relief Operations In Cholistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 08:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :A meeting was held in the committee room of Commissioner Bahawalpur office under the chairmanship of MPA Kazim Pirzada to review the situation created due to extreme heat in Cholistan and relief operations.

The meeting was attended by MD Cholistan Development Authority Khalid Ahmed Mehr, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makool, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Department Health and Cholistan Development Authority officials were present.MPA Kazim Pirzada said that under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, all resources should be utilized to control the heatwave and water shortage situation in the Cholistan.

He said that proper cleaning of ponds should be completed and water supply should be ensured and monitoring reports should be given on daily basis.

MD Cholistan Development Authority Mehr Khalid Ahmed said that the departments have carried out relief operations and people from remote areas of Cholistan are being shifted near the water. Necessary medicines and medical facilities have been provided in the veterinary relief camps. He said that the process of continuous supply of water to the Cholistan was started with the help of water bowsers.

