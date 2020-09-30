UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review Smog Arrangements In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:20 AM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A review meeting of District smog control committee was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed here at DC committee room on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by all departments concerned,and the briefing was given by Environment department official.

The DC directed that arrangements should be made before arrival of possible smog.He said to prevent smog,crop residues should not be set on fire but destroyed by other means.

He directed the traffic police department to fine smoke-emitting vehicles.

The DC directed local governments,labor department and other concerned departments officials to make a comprehensive plan and make collective efforts to control dengue,smog and coronavirus in the district.

