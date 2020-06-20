Meeting held to review (SOPs) of building plan, operating procedure of housing schemes

A meeting was held under the chair of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza to review the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of building plan and operating procedure of housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :A meeting was held under the chair of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza to review the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of building plan and operating procedure of housing schemes.

Addressing the meeting, the Chairman RDA said that the Punjab Government has taken key steps for providing assistance and facilities to the construction sector in getting approval for its projects from various departments.

He said that the department has set a time limit for the approval of projects and directed for making it easier for them to get approval from various departments.

Tariq Murtaza said that the department would be bound to submit its complete documents and will approve the submitted maps or other related matters within the stipulated time.

He said that the general public is advised to take approval from RDA for various works and the following durations have been fixed for approval: 30 days for domestic and commercial maps, 30 days for supplementary maps, 45 days for landuse change and 60 days for private housing scheme.

In this regard other departments including CAA, Irrigation Department, EPA etc. have also been instructed by the Punjab government to release their respective maps as soon as possible, he added.

He further said that I request the people who are involved in the construction sector and private institutions to try to complete the paperwork related to their project and submit it in RDA, so that approval is given within the stipulated time.

The Director Admin and Finance RDA Khalid Javed Goraya, Director MP&TE Jamshed Aftab and other RDA officers were also present in the meeting.