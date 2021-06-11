UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review Steps For By-polls PP-38

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :-:A meeting was held under the supervision of District Returning Officer Nazar Abbas to review arrangements for conducting by-election for PP-38 to be held on July 28.

The meeting was attended by Returning Officer Abrar Ahmed Jatoi, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, the Superintendent of Police, District Election Commissioner, District Monitoring Officer PP-38 and others.

In the meeting, the District Returning Officer and the Returning Officer stressed the need for mutual co-operation of institutions for holding free, fair and transparent elections.

The deputy commissioner and the police officials assured that full cooperation would be extended to the election authorities on all issues for by-election.

The meeting took decisions regarding deployment of election staff, identification of polling stations, law and order situation.

