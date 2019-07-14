UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To Review Steps Taken For Locusts Attack

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 03:50 PM

meeting held to review steps taken for locusts attack

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting was held at Commissioner Office here Sunday to review the steps taken in order to cope with locusts attack in South Punjab.

Senior Member board of Revenue Punjab Shoukat Ali presided over the meeting. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal briefed the meeting about the steps taken to tackle locusts attack. He told that the Agriculture Department, Livestock Department, and Wildlife Department have been apprised and trained about locusts in collaboration with Cholistan Development Authority. He told that all the concerned departments are on high alert. Senior Member Board of revenue Punjab said that although there was no emergency like situation, all the departments must stay vigilant in this regard.

He said that planes are available at Lahore Airport for ariel spray. He said that the Agriculture Department has 5000 liters of anti-locusts pesticides besides 50 4x4 vehicles, 300 spray machines, 180 motorcycles, and three spray vehicles. The meeting was told that the farmers of Bahawalpur division have been trained to tackle locusts attack. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Director Agriculture Extension Jamshed Khalid Sidhu, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada while Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Jameel Ahmad Jameel participated through video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Attack Punjab Agriculture Vehicles Alert Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Jamshed Sunday Cholistan All Airport

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai launches challenge to accelerate colla ..

6 minutes ago

I have nand-bhabhi relation with Maryam Safdar: Fi ..

10 minutes ago

Govt reduces tax deduction on mobile recharge

2 hours ago

These Pakistani celebs took the Bottle cap challen ..

2 hours ago

Tabdeeli in Saudi Arabia as women can now travel w ..

2 hours ago

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab cabinet minis ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.