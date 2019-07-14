meeting held to review steps taken for locusts attack

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting was held at Commissioner Office here Sunday to review the steps taken in order to cope with locusts attack in South Punjab.

Senior Member board of Revenue Punjab Shoukat Ali presided over the meeting. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal briefed the meeting about the steps taken to tackle locusts attack. He told that the Agriculture Department, Livestock Department, and Wildlife Department have been apprised and trained about locusts in collaboration with Cholistan Development Authority. He told that all the concerned departments are on high alert. Senior Member Board of revenue Punjab said that although there was no emergency like situation, all the departments must stay vigilant in this regard.

He said that planes are available at Lahore Airport for ariel spray. He said that the Agriculture Department has 5000 liters of anti-locusts pesticides besides 50 4x4 vehicles, 300 spray machines, 180 motorcycles, and three spray vehicles. The meeting was told that the farmers of Bahawalpur division have been trained to tackle locusts attack. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Director Agriculture Extension Jamshed Khalid Sidhu, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada while Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Jameel Ahmad Jameel participated through video link.