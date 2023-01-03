Meeting held to review the annual performance of Rescue 1122

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting was held to review the annual performance of Rescue 1122 Sialkot at Central Rescue Station Kutchery Road.

The meeting was chaired by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal and attended by Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob, Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Ehsan, Transport Maintenance Inspector Muhammed Usman, Station Incharge Muhammad Raza, besides the In-charges of tehsil Sambrial, Daska and other stations.

While giving briefing,spokesperson said that in the year 2022, rescue received 24952 emergency calls, responded timely and saved 22632 precious lives.

The service was provided to 8703 road accidents, 1022 fire incidents, 50 drowning incidents, 15 building collapse incidents, 11210 medical emergencies, 679 crime emergency calls, 01 cylinder blast and 3272 animal rescue and other rescue operations.

He said that Rescue 1122 responded in time and rescued 23844 people, out of which 6403 victims were given first aid on the spot, 16229 injured were shifted to the hospital after receiving medical aid, while 1212 injured died on the spot or while being shifted to the hospitals.