Meeting Held To Review The Performance Of Polio Campaign In Attock

Published January 18, 2023

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Attock Hasan Waqar Cheema to review the performance of the polio campaign in which the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Chief Health Officer, WHO representative and Deputy DHOs participated.

In the meeting, the performance of the second day of the anti-polio campaign was reviewed.

CEO Health Dr.

Mohsin Ashraf gave a briefing to the Deputy Commissioner about achieving the target, the Deputy Commissioner also gave a detailed briefing regarding refuse, door marking, finger marking and security.

Lee, the Deputy Commissioner said on the occasion that the children who are left behind for any reason should be covered early the next day and no child should miss the vaccination, he urged the parents to get their children under five years of age vaccinated against polio as it is mandatory to eradicate polio virus from the country.

