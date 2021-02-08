Meeting held to review the proposal for construction of Leh Expressway project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has said that a meeting of the Governing Body of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) will be held this week to review the proposal for construction of Leh Expressway project under public-private partnership and after approval, project will be sent to the Public Private Partnership Authority.

He directed Nespak to inform the RDA about the comprehensive details for approval of the Leh Express project under public-private partnership.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review development projects in Rawalpindi. Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that the Rawalpindi Ring Road project is also being developed under the principle of public-private partnership and the process of disbursement of funds for acquisition of land for this project has already started. He said that 1600 private structures would be affected due to Leh Express and RDA has completed survey of 1050 structures out of them, while survey of 150 structures has been targeted for one week.

He said the survey process is being expedited and if necessary, the help of surveyors from other departments will also be sought.

Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that the Leh Express project would boost commercial activities in the surrounding areas and significantly reduce the traffic congestion in the city as this expressways would be a signal free zone.

The meeting also reviewed the plans for Kachehri Chowk and Defense Chowk remodeling. Commissioner Muhammad Mahmood said that RDA has been directed to review the PC-1 of Nespak's Kachehri Chowk remodeling project in three days and formulate its recommendations and necessary amendments. He said that the estimated cost of Kachehri Chowk project is also being compiled in details and the public and private lands and properties coming under it are also being reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority, Director Finance and Planning Nazia Parveen and other concerned officials.