Meeting Held To Review Traffic Management In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Meeting held to review traffic management in Sialkot

Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi attended a joint session on Traffic Management of the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi attended a joint session on Traffic Management of the city.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Umar Saeed Malik invited him in order to discuss the developments to be made in traffic control system of the city.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jillani and Khawar Anwar Khawaja also attended the session.

