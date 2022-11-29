Meeting held to review traffic problems, solutions: DPO Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Abbottabad (DPO) Umar Tufail on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Abbottabad Traffic Police to discuss traffic problems and their solutions.

SSP Traffic Malik Ijaz, DSPs Traffic Warden and Patrolling Officers including Sector In-charges were also present on the occasion.

DPO Abbottabad issued instructions to use all resources for the convenience of the public, a special campaign against blue lights and tinted glass should be started for two weeks and also ordered to treat all citizens with respect.

He said, "There are traffic problems in the city including illegal parking, overloading in school vans, minibuses, non-pattern number plates, tinted glasses, blue lights, underage drivers, without helmet motorcycle riders, unregistered vehicles and motorcycles.

" the DPO directed to utilize all available resources to solve issues related to permitting vehicles and other traffic problems.

He said, "Good-performing officers would be encouraged and would be awarded while disciplinary action will be taken against the officers who would overlook their duties. He also ordered traffic wardens to educate citizens rather than imposing fines and issuing warnings."In order to ensure a permanent solution to the problems of the people while making further improvements in the provision of facilities to the citizens, the forum decided to start correspondence with the departments concerned regarding the improvement of road construction.