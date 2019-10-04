UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To Review Transition Of Local Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 08:26 PM

Meeting held to review transition of local government

District Transition Team met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Friday to review the progress of transition process

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :District Transition Team met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Friday to review the progress of transition process.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed presided over the meeting that was attended by concerned officers.

Deputy Director of Local Government briefed the meeting about the progress of transition of local government.

He told that Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur has been upgraded to Metropolitan Corporation.

He told that five Municipal Committees, five Town Committees and as many Tehsil Councils have been established in five tehsils of Bahawalpur district.

He briefed that the staff and possessions of District Council Bahawalpur will be divided among newly developed five Tehsil Councils.

Assistant Commissioners of concerned tehsils will submit a report regarding building for offices of tehsil councils.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Progress Government

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

5 minutes ago

Assurances by PM, COAS to businessmen welcomed: Mi ..

15 minutes ago

Asad five-fer takes home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over C ..

18 minutes ago

Fourth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round begins on Saturda ..

30 minutes ago

London Calls for Political Dialogue in Hong Kong A ..

2 minutes ago

BiH welcomes runner setting national record at wor ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.