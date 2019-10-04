Meeting held to review transition of local government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :District Transition Team met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Friday to review the progress of transition process.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed presided over the meeting that was attended by concerned officers.

Deputy Director of Local Government briefed the meeting about the progress of transition of local government.

He told that Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur has been upgraded to Metropolitan Corporation.

He told that five Municipal Committees, five Town Committees and as many Tehsil Councils have been established in five tehsils of Bahawalpur district.

He briefed that the staff and possessions of District Council Bahawalpur will be divided among newly developed five Tehsil Councils.

Assistant Commissioners of concerned tehsils will submit a report regarding building for offices of tehsil councils.