Meeting held to review university academic progress

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Director Academics Dr. Saqib Ali on Monday chaired a meeting and reviewed Agriculture University's academic progress here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by heads of various departments and Assistant Registrar Zaib Al-Qamar and Director of Finance Johar Zaman.

The meeting underlined the need for taking concrete measures to further improve academic activities in a bid to prepare the students for the challenges ahead.

Director Dr. Saqib Ali said that a multi-pronged strategy was being pursued to take the university towards new heights of development under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Shakib Ullah by equally focusing on education and training.

In this regard, he said new programs would be started in the University so that opportunities could be enhanced for the students.

He said that the university was also taking measures for welfare of teachers besides ensuring quality education for students and in this regard no compromise would be made.