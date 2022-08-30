Meeting held to review various issues pertaining to flood in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :A meeting was held here on Tuesday with Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq in the chair to review issues pertaining to the flood situation including rescue and relief operations besides other relevant issues.

Provincial Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur, Former Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Regional Police Officer Shaukat Abbas, Station Commander Brigadier Muhammad Rashid, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nasrullah Khan and Additional Deputy Commissioner were present in the meeting besides high officials of relevant departments.

The commissioner underlined the need for utilizing all available resources to successfully tackle the current flood situation by ensuring provision of all facilities such as food, accommodation and medical facilities to the flood affected people in relief camps in addition to monitoring of relief and rescue activities.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner Dera to immediately take measures for provision of compensation amount to the families of flood victims. He directed the Water and Sanitation Services Company(WSSC) to mobilize its staff to ensure smooth flow of sewage by clearing all drainage lines.

Similarly, the concerned officials of the food authorities were directed to take action against hoarders and profiteers to ensure edible items at affordable prices for the citizens.

Commissioner Dera appreciated the performance of the emergency service Rescue 1122 and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority(PDMA) for efficiently performing their duties by successfully carrying out rescue and relief activities in the flood-hit areas.

He said that the recent flood wreaked havoc with lives and properties of people and the phase of resettlement would be a major challenge, but it could be successfully met through joint efforts, the commissioner added.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioner Dera to immediately reach out to ensure fair distribution of relief items which are received from the PDMA.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was giving priority to the welfare and development of KP's south districts which had been neglected by the governments in the past.

He said the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would take all possible steps on its part for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected areas.

He also admired the services of all departments which had been engaged in rescue and relief activities.

Former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also paid tributes to the departments for rendering services for protecting lives and properties of citizens during flood situations.

He was of the view that fair distribution of relief items should be ensured at all costs and in this regard no compromise should be made. Station Commander Brigadier Mohammad Rashid said that the entire situation was being closely monitored and added that the helicopter of the Pakistan Army was being used for shifting stranded people to safe places.

Similarly, he added vehicles were also being provided for relief and rescue purposes and Pak Army would continue to extend support to the district administration for rescue and relief of people.