Meeting held to solve electricity related issues of locals

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Advocate here on Tuesday held a meeting to address issues of unscheduled load shedding and overbilling.

The meeting was also attended by Member Provincial Assembly Daud Shah Afridi Advocate and former Federal Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Executive Engineer PESCO and concerned officials

The meeting reviewed electricity related issues particularly unscheduled load shedding and overbilling and took various decisions to solve issues.

PESCO authorities were directed to avoid unscheduled load shedding, reduce duration of existing load shedding, and ensure a consistent electricity supply to the public.