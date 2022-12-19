Meeting held to solve encroachments & parking issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari on Monday said that customers must be facilitated during peak hours in the main bazaar and a strong coordination must be evolved between district administration and business community to solve the problems of parking and encroachment.

He stated this while chairing a meeting with business community.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Sukkur city Majid Mako, President Anjuman Tajran and the members, Incharge Traffic Police and other relevant officers.

Meeting was informed that a comprehensive parking plan has been chalked out that includes, one-way traffic, one-sided parking, removal of encroachments etc. All measures would be taken in collaboration with business community of the city.