Meeting held to update Gazetteer of Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Kohat District Administration has started work to update the official gazetteer of Kohat district.

In this regard, as per the direction of Deputy Commissioner Roshan Mehsud, a meeting was held in the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed in which a plan of action was prepared to update the Gazetteer of Kohat and publish it at official level.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Iqbal, Zulfiqar Shah, author of a book on the history of Kohat, Dr Wasiullah, Director, Office of Research and Innovation, KUST, and Dr Younis Nadeem, who has done extensive studies on the history of Kohat.

According to this strategy, the first Gazetteer updating committee will be set up and it would include eminent people of Kohat who have knowledge about the history of Kohat and have studied it extensively and are also writers.

A public notice will then be issued inviting all the people to submit any information, knowledge or material about the historical sites, buildings and events of Kohat if they have any.

The committee will first collect the relevant history, current gazetteer, books written on Kohat during this period, research papers, historical books and other references and will study all the topics that came after the public notice.

It will then compile all the historical events such as Hindu-Muslim riots, information about Ajab Khan Afridi and other historical information and compile it into a book.

PhD research students will also be engaged and the first draft will be prepared under the supervision of this committee.

This draft will be written in official and formal language. After that the committee will reconsider and make any further additions or subtractions as required and a final draft will be prepared.

The draft will be sent to the Kohat Division Commissioner for its approval and then its final form will be published.

The next meeting of the committee will be held on March 8. During this time all study materials, books, research papers would be collected.