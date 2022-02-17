UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Update Gazetteer Of Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 03:33 PM

Meeting held to update Gazetteer of Kohat

Kohat District Administration has started work to update the official gazetteer of Kohat district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Kohat District Administration has started work to update the official gazetteer of Kohat district.

In this regard, as per the direction of Deputy Commissioner Roshan Mehsud, a meeting was held in the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed in which a plan of action was prepared to update the Gazetteer of Kohat and publish it at official level.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Iqbal, Zulfiqar Shah, author of a book on the history of Kohat, Dr Wasiullah, Director, Office of Research and Innovation, KUST, and Dr Younis Nadeem, who has done extensive studies on the history of Kohat.

According to this strategy, the first Gazetteer updating committee will be set up and it would include eminent people of Kohat who have knowledge about the history of Kohat and have studied it extensively and are also writers.

A public notice will then be issued inviting all the people to submit any information, knowledge or material about the historical sites, buildings and events of Kohat if they have any.

The committee will first collect the relevant history, current gazetteer, books written on Kohat during this period, research papers, historical books and other references and will study all the topics that came after the public notice.

It will then compile all the historical events such as Hindu-Muslim riots, information about Ajab Khan Afridi and other historical information and compile it into a book.

PhD research students will also be engaged and the first draft will be prepared under the supervision of this committee.

This draft will be written in official and formal language. After that the committee will reconsider and make any further additions or subtractions as required and a final draft will be prepared.

The draft will be sent to the Kohat Division Commissioner for its approval and then its final form will be published.

The next meeting of the committee will be held on March 8. During this time all study materials, books, research papers would be collected.

Related Topics

Riots Kohat March Afridi All

Recent Stories

Putin So Far Did Not Response to State Duma Appeal ..

Putin So Far Did Not Response to State Duma Appeal on DPR, LPR Recognition - Kre ..

1 second ago
 Missing US girl found alive in makeshift room unde ..

Missing US girl found alive in makeshift room under stairs

3 seconds ago
 Date of Putin's Visit to Turkey Not Determined Yet ..

Date of Putin's Visit to Turkey Not Determined Yet - Kremlin

5 seconds ago
 Organizing Putin-Biden Meeting Currently Not on Ag ..

Organizing Putin-Biden Meeting Currently Not on Agenda - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Russia says will respond to US security proposals ..

Russia says will respond to US security proposals on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Training Session on Digital Diplomacy

Training Session on Digital Diplomacy

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>