UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Use IT In Safe Rural Health Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Meeting held to use IT in safe rural health program

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :International Plenary meeting on safe-rural health sensing, artificial intelligence, and edge networking towards rural health monitoring Erasmus project was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Safe rural health program aimed at using computing technologies for remote healthcare and at addressing the present and future complexities of the design and development of digital healthcare solutions.

The online brainstorming session was participated by the representatives from the University of the West of Scotland, University De Lorraine France, Capital University of Science and Technology Islamabad, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Islamabad and Department of Information Technology, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Dr Dost Muhammad Khan, Dr Najia Saher, Dr Arif Mahmood, Suleman Shah and Mustafa Hammed from the Department of Information Technology discussed various avenues of cooperation and joint ventures.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology France IUB From

Recent Stories

SEC approves maintenance, development project of K ..

SEC approves maintenance, development project of Khalid Lagoon’s walkway

12 minutes ago
 Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Fo ..

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Foldable Experiences to Galaxy Z ..

34 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

42 minutes ago
 Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP ..

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

39 minutes ago
 EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vacc ..

EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vaccinated

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan ..

Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan situation

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.