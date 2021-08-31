Meeting held to use IT in safe rural health program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :International Plenary meeting on safe-rural health sensing, artificial intelligence, and edge networking towards rural health monitoring Erasmus project was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Safe rural health program aimed at using computing technologies for remote healthcare and at addressing the present and future complexities of the design and development of digital healthcare solutions.

The online brainstorming session was participated by the representatives from the University of the West of Scotland, University De Lorraine France, Capital University of Science and Technology Islamabad, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Islamabad and Department of Information Technology, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Dr Dost Muhammad Khan, Dr Najia Saher, Dr Arif Mahmood, Suleman Shah and Mustafa Hammed from the Department of Information Technology discussed various avenues of cooperation and joint ventures.