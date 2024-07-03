Meeting Held Under The She-The-Peacebuilder Project
Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 11:48 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A networking and coordination meeting was held under the She-The-Peace-builder Project, here on Wednesday.
Ms Shania Khan from Aurat Foundation, a partner organization of the project, met with Managing Director B-TEVTA, Mr Tariq Javed Mengal to discuss gender equality initiatives in B-TEVTA.
During the meeting, Ms shania Khan briefed MD BTEVTA on the project's objectives, SEED Grant, and its activities aimed at promoting gender equality and empowerment. She also discussed the enquiry committee formed under the Anti-Harassment Act and requested Mr Mengal to notify the enquiry committee in B-TEVTA and increase women's representation in the committee.
Mr Mengal assured his full support and instructed his staff to notify the enquiry committee in the department and include two Women's Protection Agency (WPA) members, Ms Shania Khan and Ms. Zarghoona Barrech, in the departmental committee.
This collaboration aims to strengthen gender equality initiatives in B-TEVTA, ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for women. The She-The-Peace-builder Project appreciates Mr Mengal's commitment to promoting gender equality and looks forward to a fruitful partnership.
APP/ask/umr
