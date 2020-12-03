UrduPoint.com
Meeting Jail Inmates Banned In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:13 PM

Meeting jail inmates banned in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has barred the general public from visiting and meeting jail inmates in a bid to restrain spread of the second wave of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has barred the general public from visiting and meeting jail inmates in a bid to restrain spread of the second wave of coronavirus.

In a notification issued by the office of secretary home and tribal affairs, the ban was imposed as a precautionary measure in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.

The notification further said that KP government has banned meeting the jail inmates by the general public and no visitor would be allowed to enter the jail premises.

