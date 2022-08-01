UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of 20 CSOs On Inheritance Rights Of Women In Merged Districts Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 08:55 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Community Appraisal and Motivational Programme (CAMP) a non-governmental organization on Monday organized a day-long meeting for civil society organizations (CSOs) in merged districts on inheritance rights of women.

The meeting was organized under the project of CAMP named 'Da Khor Barkha' (share of sister) that was attended by the representatives of 20 different CSOs from six merged districts.

The first session was followed by sharing of a video documentary and animated video produced by CAMP on women's inheritance in the merged districts.

The participants shared the achievements and challenges they faced when implementing awareness activities in their respective districts.

It was told that CAMP was facilitating those who ask for their share in inheritance, however, it is important to get them impart about their genuine rights.

The organizer shared the process for applicants and said that legal desk at the ombudsperson secretariat has been set up to help women residing in merged districts.

The event was concluded by urging the local CSOs to spread awareness about property rights of women in the merged districts, and to share cases with the ombudsperson for processing.

