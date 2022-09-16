Meeting of Affiliation Committee of University held at University of Turbat

Dean Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities University of Turbat (UoT) Dr Abdul Saboor Baloch said that concerted efforts would be made to cater to the needs of the affiliated colleges and align the colleges' syllabus with market needs as per the policy guidelines of the Higher Education Commission

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Dean Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities University of Turbat (UoT) Dr Abdul Saboor Baloch said that concerted efforts would be made to cater to the needs of the affiliated colleges and align the colleges' syllabus with market needs as per the policy guidelines of the Higher education Commission.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of the Affiliation Committee of the UoT.

Dr Abdul Saboor emphasized to provide ample opportunities to the colleges for the capacity building of their teaching staff.

The visit report of the affiliated colleges was also presented in the meeting which was appreciated by the members of the forum.

The Affiliation Committee was informed that during the visit of the affiliated colleges, the administration of some colleges was advised for taking immediate action to address academic and infrastructural missing facilities of colleges.

The members of the committee expressed their satisfaction that the academic standards in the colleges were improving.

The forum also discussed and resolved the matter of the syllabus of AD and BS programs of colleges already affiliated with UoT and the ones still awaiting affiliation.

Director Institute of Education and Research (IER) UoB Dr Nasir Kiazai, UoT's Registrar Ganguzar Baloch, Dean Academics Dr Adeel Ahmed, Director QEC Dr Riaz Ahmed, Controller of Examinations Shakeel Ahmed, Ex-Principal Tump College Prof Sirbuland Khan, Principal BRC Turbat Prof Dawood, and Divisional Director Schools Mekran Abdul Ghafoor Dashti attended the meeting.