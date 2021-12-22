Meeting of Agricultural Counseling Committee held

A meeting of the District Agricultural Counseling Committee and Agricultural Task Force was held at DC Office here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Agricultural Counseling Committee and Agricultural Task Force was held at DC Office here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Tayyab told the meeting that in order to achieve better yields of crops, modern agricultural technologies should be introduced to farmers.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq said that training programs for farmers are being organized to equip them with the latest techniques in order to achieve better crop production. In these programs, farmers and landowners are participating in good numbers.

The meeting was told that the cotton crop has been sowed on 538,000 acres of land and the wheat crop has been planted on 745,450 acres of land in the Bahawalpur district. Solid steps are being taken to increase wheat production. Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Program was successfully started in the district.

Deputy Director also told about the agricultural facilities provided to the land owners and farmers. In the meeting, the concerned officers were also briefed about the performance of Pest Warning Department, Quality Control, and On-Farm Water Management.