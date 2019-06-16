UrduPoint.com
Meeting Of Bilawal Zardari , Maryam Safdar,nothing To Do With Democracy: Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 02:10 PM

Meeting of Bilawal Zardari , Maryam Safdar,nothing to do with democracy: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said that meeting between the convicted princess of the throne of Sharif family and the crown prince of state of Zardaris at Raiwind palace has no link with democracy.

In a tweet, reacting to the meeting of Bilawal Zardari and Maryam Safdar,she expressed the hope that for satisfaction of courts, the two would give a clear agenda for bringing back absconding brothers of Maryam and other Shrif family members and inform the nation about it.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the nation was fully aware about the harsh reality that both PML-N and PPP had started the process of transferring politics and property to their next generations and this gathering was a step towards achievement of that goal.

She lamented that the soul of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto must be perturbed today as she had always challenged the Lahore throne.

She used to take along her, young Bulawal while she used to meet her consort in jail,who was arrested on the directives of Sharifs,but now the same son has reached Raiwind to save his father's corruption.

