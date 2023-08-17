Meeting of BOA, Galiyat Development Authority held

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The first session of the newly established board of Authority (BOA) of the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) was held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad.

Members of the BOA appointed Jahangzeb Khan as the unparalleled Chairman of the GDA's Board of Authority for a term of three years. The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Commissioner Hazara Division Amir Sultan Tarin, the Director General GDA, the Additional Secretary of Forests and Environment, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, the Director of Administration GDA, and other officials, said a press release issued on Thursday.

The newly elected Chairman, Jahangzeb Khan, brings his extensive expertise and leadership to lead the GDA's endeavors to further enhance the region's tourism and overall development.

The meeting discussed various strategies and plans to leverage the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage to promote tourism and economic growth, while also focusing on environmental preservation and community well-being.