Meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Law,Order held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja on Wednesday directed to provide all possible facilities to the media for the coverage of long march.

Presiding over the meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order held at the Civil Secretariat, he said that the media should not have any problem in covering the long march.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Punjab Captain (retd) Asadullah and other officers participated in the meeting.

The committee made a detailed assessment of security of the next phase of the long march and issued instructions. The administration and police officers of the concerned districts gave a briefing.

Basharat Raja said that a security plan would be prepared before the arrival of the long marchin Rawalpindi.