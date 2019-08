(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cabinet Sub-Committee for Law and Order will meet at Circuit House on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) : Cabinet Sub-Committee for Law and Order will meet at Circuit House on Tuesday.

The meeting will review arrangements for Moharam-ul-Haram. All the MNAs, MPAs and administrative officers of Bahawalpur Division will attend the meeting.

Members of the Divisional Peace Committee will also present.