Meeting of Committee constituted by Supreme court held, discuss various matters

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The meeting of the Committee constituted by the Supreme court of Pakistan , for reviewing and resolving of various problems triggering in district, chaired by convener, secretary implementation and coordination, services and general administration was held here on Tuesday at Drabar Hall.

Committee members including Divisional commissioner Mirpur khas Abdul Waheed Shaikh, Special secretary Health Nisar Ahmed Memon, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem, Special secretary public health Hadi Bux Zardari and officers of other departments also attended the meeting.

Convener Monitoring committee while seeking clarification from Additional district Health officer about implementation on the decisions made in last meeting said that maintenance work of relevant machinery should be completed and a list to be provided pertaining to finished work, so that, masses get sigh of relief.

The convener asked that Medical Superintendents of hospital could be served explanation letters about the funds, not utilized for the maintenance of machinery and take initiatives for appointment on vacant posts of doctors and staff.

Convener asked Special Secretary Health to serve explanation letters to those who had not joined in remote areas of district despite appointments in different disciplines.