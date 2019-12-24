UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Of Committee Constituted By Supreme Court Held, Discuss Various Matters

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:45 PM

Meeting of Committee constituted by Supreme court held, discuss various matters

The meeting of the Committee constituted by the Supreme court of Pakistan, for reviewing and resolving of various problems triggering in district, chaired by convener, secretary implementation and coordination, services and general administration was held here on Tuesday at Drabar Hall

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The meeting of the Committee constituted by the Supreme court of Pakistan, for reviewing and resolving of various problems triggering in district, chaired by convener, secretary implementation and coordination, services and general administration was held here on Tuesday at Drabar Hall.

Committee members including Divisional commissioner Mirpur khas Abdul Waheed Shaikh, Special secretary Health Nisar Ahmed Memon, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem, Special secretary public health Hadi Bux Zardari and officers of other departments also attended the meeting.

Convener Monitoring committee while seeking clarification from Additional district Health officer about implementation on the decisions made in last meeting said that maintenance work of relevant machinery should be completed and a list to be provided pertaining to finished work, so that, masses get sigh of relief.

The convener asked that Medical Superintendents of hospital could be served explanation letters about the funds, not utilized for the maintenance of machinery and take initiatives for appointment on vacant posts of doctors and staff.

Convener asked Special Secretary Health to serve explanation letters to those who had not joined in remote areas of district despite appointments in different disciplines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Mirpur Tharparkar From Court

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Naftogaz Expects to Sign Gas Deal With R ..

3 minutes ago

GNA's Sarraj Believes Chechen Experience Could Hel ..

3 minutes ago

NAB plans to approach HEC library to benefit NAB p ..

3 minutes ago

Cooperative societies use name of government organ ..

3 minutes ago

King Salman receives Pakistan&#039;s National Asse ..

21 minutes ago

Trump Says US to Deal With North Korea's Christmas ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.