Meeting Of Committee On Citizen Protection Against Online Harm Rules Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:40 PM

The first meeting of the Consultation Committee on Citizen Protection (against online harm) Rules 2020 was held here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The first meeting of the Consultation Committee on Citizen Protection (against online harm) Rules 2020 was held here on Tuesday.

The committee was formed on the directions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, said a press release issued here.

In the meeting, the committee decided to immediately initiate a broad-based, open consultation process with all stakeholders including civil society, human and digital rights groups, social media platforms (technology companies) and media etc.

to solicit constructive input to address the concerns expressed by different forums.

A questionnaire seeking input from all stakeholders will be posted on Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) website.

A tentative schedule for consultation process will also be posted on PTA website, accordingly. The Committee encourages and solicits feedback from all stake-holders including general public during the consultation process.

