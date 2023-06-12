UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of CPO Committee For Ghazi Cases, Welfare Held

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 08:54 PM

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a meeting of the CPO Committee for Ghazi cases and Welfare was held at the Central Police Office, in which 22 police officers & officials were selected after reviewing the cases sent from different regions and units

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a meeting of the CPO Committee for Ghazi cases and Welfare was held at the Central Police Office, in which 22 police officers & officials were selected after reviewing the cases sent from different regions and units.

The nomination of Ghazis was approved for an unprecedented display of courage and bravery.

DSP Muhammad Naveed, Sub-Inspectors Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad Shafiq and Ghulam Hassan, ASIs Ehsan Ullah, Fateh Sher, Head Constable Muhammad Iqbal, Constables Azhar Mehmood, Tariq Mehmood, Ghafoor Ahmed, Abdul Ghaffar Kanwal, Traffic Warden Shehzad Ahmed, Constables Sana Ullah, Kaleem Ullah, Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Arif, Zulfiqar Ali, Irfan Ahmed, Tahir Mahmood, Tajamal Abbas and Ijaz Jilani were included.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said for the safety of the country and the nation, the brave personnel of Punjab Police who took bullets on their bodies were valuable assets, adding that the officers and personnel who were declared Ghazi would be eligible for all the facilities under the "Ghazi Package".

The IG Punjab said that the Ghazi employees would get medical treatment, while modern various facilities including medical devices and artificial limbs would be provided.

Ghazi officers and personnel would be awarded with medals, their Names would be engraved on the Ghazi wall of the Central Police Office.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara presided over the Ghazi Cases and Welfare meeting.

DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal, AIG Finance Syed Ali, AIG Logistics Ismail Kharak and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saif Ullah were also present in the meeting.

