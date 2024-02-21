Meeting Of District Child Protection Committee Kohat
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 07:57 PM
A meeting of the District Child Protection Committee was held in Kohat on Wednesday
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A meeting of the District Child Protection Committee was held in Kohat on Wednesday.
On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, a meeting of the District Child Protection Committee Kohat was convened under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Madam Reena Suhrawardy.
The aim was to prepare a comprehensive framework for protecting the rights and welfare of children in the area.
Present at the meeting were Chief Child Protection Officer of the Child Protection Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ijaz Ahmed, Child Protection Specialist of UNICEF, Program Manager of UNICEF, District Officer Social Welfare, Child Protection Officer Kohat, Prof. Mamoon Khattak and Dr. Jan Alam of Kohat University, social workers, and members of the committee.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Pollard, Vince help Kings saunter home against Zalmi
Two LESCO employees dismissed
Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables, transgenders
New NFC Award with enhanced share to reinvigorate provinces' economy: Khuhro
Punjab govt trying to bring more improvement in Children's Hospital Lahore: Mini ..
Renovation of nursing hostel,college to be completed at Rs 725 mln
HCCI facilitates traders for issuance of 250 pending food licenses: Adeel Siddiq ..
IHC sends Aleem Khan’s victory case back to ECP
38 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, unhygienic conditions
Naila Bhutto emphasis young girls to get vocational training
Punjab Assembly session to be convened soon to form new govt: Punjab Governor Mu ..
Newly appointed AC judge Nasir Javed Rana assumes charge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two LESCO employees dismissed7 minutes ago
-
Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables, transgenders9 minutes ago
-
New NFC Award with enhanced share to reinvigorate provinces' economy: Khuhro7 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt trying to bring more improvement in Children's Hospital Lahore: Minister9 minutes ago
-
Renovation of nursing hostel,college to be completed at Rs 725 mln7 minutes ago
-
HCCI facilitates traders for issuance of 250 pending food licenses: Adeel Siddiqui7 minutes ago
-
IHC sends Aleem Khan’s victory case back to ECP11 minutes ago
-
38 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, unhygienic conditions11 minutes ago
-
Naila Bhutto emphasis young girls to get vocational training11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly session to be convened soon to form new govt: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Reh ..15 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed AC judge Nasir Javed Rana assumes charge15 minutes ago
-
Resignation to not annul SJC's proceeding against judge: SC7 minutes ago