Meeting of District Committee for Hilal-e-Ahmar held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting of the District Committee for Hilal-e-Ahmar was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, introduction of new members, construction of new pharmacy, contract of hospital canteen and a package of medicines, purchase of necessary equipment for laboratories of different Red Crescent hospitals and others matters were discussed.

Assistant Secretary Ishaq Anjum, Legal Advisor Ijaz Iqbal Malik Advocate, AssistantLegal Advisor Adeel Butt Advocate and other members participated in the meeting.