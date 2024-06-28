Meeting of District Coordination Committee for Nutrition held in Tharparkar

A meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Nutrition was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Tharparkar Asif Ali Khaskheli, to address the issue of malnutrition in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Nutrition was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Tharparkar Asif Ali Khaskheli, to address the issue of malnutrition in the district.

During the meeting, Khaskheli highlighted that various government and non-governmental organizations are running programs to combat malnutrition in Tharparkar.

However, due to a lack of coordination, the benefits of these programs are not reaching the masses.

He emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan where different departments fulfill their responsibilities to effectively tackle the challenge of this issue.

He urged officials to launch a campaign to significantly reduce malnutrition and raise awareness among the people.

He recommended organizing awareness seminars at the district, union council and tehsil levels. He also directed the relevant officers to present their departmental plans in the next meeting so that a joint effort can be made to resolve the critical issue of malnutrition and ensure its benefits reach the people.

According to a handout, Divisional Coordination Officer Task Force for Malnutrition Khawand Bux Siyal briefed about a program initiated by the planning and development department to combat this challenge, under which six different government institutions have been assigned various tasks.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Laikhraj Sarangani, ADC-II Tharparkar Muhammad Osman Khaskheli and officers from all relevant departments, who presented their performance reports.