Meeting Of District Coordination Committee For Nutrition Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Meeting of district coordination committee for nutrition held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Nutrition was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Matiari Fahad Sahito, to address the issue of malnutrition in the district.

District Health Officer (DHO) Matiari Pir Ghulam Husain, Dr Babar, Deputy Director Livestock Riaz Hussain Legari, Deputy Director Agriculture Asad Kaka and other key stakeholders attended the meeting.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, the committee decided to organize community awareness sessions in collaboration with Population Welfare, NRPS, TRDP, Sindh Community Foundation and Shifa Foundation, to promote nutrition and health education among the community.

In view of the previous meeting's decision, the department of social protection sent a letter for a mobile registration van to facilitate CNIC registration for pregnant women. The van will visit village Allah Dino Sand, Bau Khan Pathan and Khandu.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of providing discharge cards to patients after delivery at THQs, DHQs and RHCs. It was informed in the meeting that if these cards are not provided, there will be delay in payment to the women under the social protection program.

