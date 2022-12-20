UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of District Interfaith Harmony Committee Held

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 03:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Interfaith Harmony Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammad Shah Rukh Niazi.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hafiz Wahid Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Mehr Ghulam Abbas, Religious Scholar Pir Muhammed Tabasim, Sardar Darjit Singh and others participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Shah Rukh Niazi said the minorities had been enjoying their complete religious freedom in the country and the government was making all-out sincere efforts to protect their rights.

The deputy commissioner said the district administration was committed to provide full facilities to the Christian community on Christmas.

DPO Wahid Muhammad said that a comprehensive plan had been made for securityof churches.

