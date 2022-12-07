Meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Commission held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Overseas Pakistanis Commission was held here on Wednesday.

Director General Overseas Pakistani Commission Ishratullah Niazi chaired the meeting.

Director Revenue Overseas Pakistani Commission Aslam Ramay, ADCR Jawaria Maqbool, District Chairman Overseas Pakistani Commission Jawad Khurram and Deputy Director Social Welfare Andleeb participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, orders were issued after hearing 21 cases. Ishratullah Niazi directed the departments concerned to take immediate action on the applications received by the District Overseas Pakistani Committee.

The DG said overseas Pakistanis were playing a vital rule in boosting thenational economy and it was a priority of the government to provide them themaximum facilitates.