Meeting of District Peace Committee held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting of the peace committee of Sukkur district was convened at Commissioner's office Sukkur on Tuesday and chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr Shahzad Thaheem.

The meeting was attended by SSP, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Assistant Commissioners (ACs), commissioner, representatives from the district administration, peace committee members, and license holders of majalis and processions were also present. The objective of the meeting was to ensure public peace and security during Muharram.

The meeting underscored the necessity of implementing enhanced security measures at Imambargahs, including security checks, walk-through gates, metal detectors, and the installation of CCTV cameras.

The activation and involvement of peace committees were emphasized as crucial components in upholding peace and tranquillity.

SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik assured that foolproof security arrangements would be in place for processions and gatherings throughout Muharram.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur emphasized the imperative role that every individual should play in fostering a positive and peaceful environment.