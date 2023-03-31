UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of District Price Control Committee Held

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Meeting of district price control committee held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawabshah Muhammad Saleem Jatoi Friday said that providing relief to common man and preventing of over charging was prime priority of district administration.

He was chairing meeting of price Control Committee at his office.

Jatoi said that in that regard the concerned officials of revenue, Bureau of Supply, Price Control and others had to play their full-fledged role to expedite actions against profiteers in order to provide relief to public.

ADC instructed all concerned officials for availability of edible items and commodities in adequate quantity and and at concessional rates at Ramazan Bachat Bazaars setup by the district administration.

He stressed that all revenue officials shall visit markets on daily basis and watch the prices of edible items and initiate action against shopkeepers found involved in overcharging.

Additional Director Agricuture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, Deputy Diector Livestock Dr Aijaz Laghari, Assistant Director Bureau of Supply Mazhar Shar, Shoaib Shah, Veterinary Dr Tariq Noorani, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Mukhtarkar Nawabshah Akram Kumbhar and other concerned officials were present at meeting.

Related Topics

Visit Man Shar Nawabshah Price Jatoi Market All

Recent Stories

SC issues circular disregarding Justice Isa’s ju ..

SC issues circular disregarding Justice Isa’s judgment to delay suo motu cases

2 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED8.6bn in weeklong real estat ..

Dubai records over AED8.6bn in weeklong real estate transactions

3 minutes ago
 ‘Sometimes we should not ignore the facts,’ Ta ..

‘Sometimes we should not ignore the facts,’ Tarar urges SC to review decisio ..

14 minutes ago
 Dubai logs realty transactions worth AED2.2bn Frid ..

Dubai logs realty transactions worth AED2.2bn Friday

18 minutes ago
 UAE President receives King of Morocco&#039;s cong ..

UAE President receives King of Morocco&#039;s congratulations on new leadership ..

33 minutes ago
 SC's full court be constituted to hear case regard ..

SC's full court be constituted to hear case regarding Punjab, KP elections: Marr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.