Meeting of district price control committee held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawabshah Muhammad Saleem Jatoi Friday said that providing relief to common man and preventing of over charging was prime priority of district administration.

He was chairing meeting of price Control Committee at his office.

Jatoi said that in that regard the concerned officials of revenue, Bureau of Supply, Price Control and others had to play their full-fledged role to expedite actions against profiteers in order to provide relief to public.

ADC instructed all concerned officials for availability of edible items and commodities in adequate quantity and and at concessional rates at Ramazan Bachat Bazaars setup by the district administration.

He stressed that all revenue officials shall visit markets on daily basis and watch the prices of edible items and initiate action against shopkeepers found involved in overcharging.

Additional Director Agricuture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, Deputy Diector Livestock Dr Aijaz Laghari, Assistant Director Bureau of Supply Mazhar Shar, Shoaib Shah, Veterinary Dr Tariq Noorani, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Mukhtarkar Nawabshah Akram Kumbhar and other concerned officials were present at meeting.