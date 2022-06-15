UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of District Price Control Committee Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 03:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :A meeting of the district price control committee chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maududi was held here on Wednesday.

Members price control committee Badar Chouhan, District Officer Industries Rashida Batool and others attended the meeting.

Amina Maududi said the secretaries of all market committees should conduct early morning auctions in the vegetable and fruit markets under their supervision.

Copies of a notified list should be provided to the shopkeepers by 9 o'clock in the morning after compiling the rate list of vegetables and fruits, she said.

She said assistant commissioners and price control magistrates should conduct maximum inspections to ensure availability of daily use items as per government rates.

She directed Deputy Director Agriculture Dr Sajjad to closely monitor supply and demandof Urea and DAP to farmers in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

