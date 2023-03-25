Meeting of district price control committee held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :A meeting of the district price control committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal.

DO Industries Rashida Batool, representatives of traders organizations and various associations also participated.

In the meeting, prices of various food items were reviewed and recommendations were made for re-fixing their prices.

ADC Revenue Muhammad Iqbal said the business community should cooperate with the Punjabgovernment and the district administration to provide relief to people during the holy month.