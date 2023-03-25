UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of District Price Control Committee Held

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Meeting of district price control committee held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :A meeting of the district price control committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal.

DO Industries Rashida Batool, representatives of traders organizations and various associations also participated.

In the meeting, prices of various food items were reviewed and recommendations were made for re-fixing their prices.

ADC Revenue Muhammad Iqbal said the business community should cooperate with the Punjabgovernment and the district administration to provide relief to people during the holy month.

Related Topics

Business Price

Recent Stories

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

46 minutes ago
 Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

9 minutes ago
 ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

9 minutes ago
 Man dies, one injured in accident

Man dies, one injured in accident

9 minutes ago
 Three suspected robbers held

Three suspected robbers held

9 minutes ago
 ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sin ..

ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sindh districts

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.