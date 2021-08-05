Meeting of Divisional,Central Executive Peace Committees held

In connection with arrangements of Muharram, the third consecutive coordination meeting of the Divisional and Central Executive Peace Committees was held at Gulberg here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :In connection with arrangements of Muharram, the third consecutive coordination meeting of the Divisional and Central Executive Peace Committees was held at Gulberg here on Thursday.

Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Muhammad Dogar presided over the meeting while members of Model Town Division Peace Committee,Central Executive Peace Committee, scholars belonging to different sects and others attended the meeting.

The CCPO briefed the members and ulema regarding the government's directions to strictly follow coronavirus SOPs during the holy month.

He also informed about arrangements being made to ensure security during Muharram and urged scholars from all schools of thought to promote religious harmony, tolerance and brotherhood.

The meeting was informed that checking of participants would be made through metal detectors, walk through gates and physical body search by police officials and volunteers. The routes of processions will be monitored through CCTV cameras of the Punjab Safe Cities Authorities and district government whereas snipers will be deputedon rooftops.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SSP Operations Syed Nadeem Abbas, SP Model Town Dost Muhammad, SP Investigation Zohaib Ranjha, SDPOs and SHOs were also present.