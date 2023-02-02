UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of Donors Coordination Steering Committee For Flood Relief Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Meeting of Donors Coordination Steering Committee for flood relief held

Meeting of the post-Geneva conference Donors' Coordination Steering Committee regarding international assistance for flood relief was held here Thursday and was attended by ambassadors, diplomats, representatives of development partners and international organizations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):Meeting of the post-Geneva conference Donors' Coordination Steering Committee regarding international assistance for flood relief was held here Thursday and was attended by ambassadors, diplomats, representatives of development partners and international organizations.

The meeting was hosted by the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and was attended by the Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Denmark, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Qatar, Chairman NDMA, United Nations Resident Coordinator and representatives of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Union (EU), World Bank (WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF), European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (EHCO), U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FDCO), French Development Agency (AFD) and Head of Development Cooperation, Embassy of Germany, said a press release issued here.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the participants and thanked them for their support extended to Pakistan during the recent Geneva Conference.

He assured that the government is committed to ensuring transparency in all activities undertaken for flood reconstruction and rehabilitation.

He also referred to the constitution of an "International Partners Support Group (IPSG)" as discussed in the Geneva Conference for oversight and coordination.

The idea was appreciated by all participants who agreed with the need of enhanced coordination between government and donors and also between development partners for planning activities accordingly.

The Secretary Economic Affairs shared details of the pledges and stated that further clarification was being sought. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs thanked the development partners for their continued support and stated that meeting will be held as required upon the request of members of the Donor Coordination Steering Committee.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF World Bank United Nations Flood Sardar Ayaz Sadiq European Union Qatar Germany Geneva Azerbaijan Japan Denmark Undp Asian Development Bank All Government

Recent Stories

European stocks climb after rate decisions

European stocks climb after rate decisions

48 seconds ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Natio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Nations’ exhibition at Expo City ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 8 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 8.74 billion

50 seconds ago
 Stocks mostly rise after more central bank rate hi ..

Stocks mostly rise after more central bank rate hikes

51 seconds ago
 Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry o ..

Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry of Defence

32 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends recent increase in POL prices

Maryam Nawaz defends recent increase in POL prices

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.