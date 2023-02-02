Meeting of Donors Coordination Steering Committee for flood relief held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Meeting of the post-Geneva conference Donors' Coordination Steering Committee regarding international assistance for flood relief was held here Thursday and was attended by ambassadors, diplomats, representatives of development partners and international organizations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):Meeting of the post-Geneva conference Donors' Coordination Steering Committee regarding international assistance for flood relief was held here Thursday and was attended by ambassadors, diplomats, representatives of development partners and international organizations.

The meeting was hosted by the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and was attended by the Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Denmark, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Qatar, Chairman NDMA, United Nations Resident Coordinator and representatives of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Union (EU), World Bank (WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF), European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (EHCO), U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FDCO), French Development Agency (AFD) and Head of Development Cooperation, Embassy of Germany, said a press release issued here.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the participants and thanked them for their support extended to Pakistan during the recent Geneva Conference.

He assured that the government is committed to ensuring transparency in all activities undertaken for flood reconstruction and rehabilitation.

He also referred to the constitution of an "International Partners Support Group (IPSG)" as discussed in the Geneva Conference for oversight and coordination.

The idea was appreciated by all participants who agreed with the need of enhanced coordination between government and donors and also between development partners for planning activities accordingly.

The Secretary Economic Affairs shared details of the pledges and stated that further clarification was being sought. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs thanked the development partners for their continued support and stated that meeting will be held as required upon the request of members of the Donor Coordination Steering Committee.