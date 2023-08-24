Open Menu

Meeting Of Ghazi Committee Held At CPO

Published August 24, 2023

Under the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, a meeting of the Ghazi Committee was convened at the Central Police Office (CPO), here on Thursday

During the meeting, approval was granted to confer the title of "Ghazi" on 30 officers and personnel after assessment of cases sent from various districts, units, and field formations, including Lahore.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar stated that the Names of Ghazi officers and personnel will be engraved on the Ghazi wall in the Central Police Office. They will be eligible for benefits under the Ghazi Package.

The individuals to whom the title of Ghazi was granted include Shahzad Rasool, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Munir, Fayyaz Ali Shakoori, Abid Mahmood, Muhammad Tariq, Inspector Umar Draz, Muhammad Shahbaz, Muhammad Adeel Gulfam, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Akram, Waqas Ahmed, Akash Umar, Faryad Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Boota, Mazhar Iqbal, Haider Ali, Nadeem Ahmed, Shamraiz Aslam Ghazi, Aslam Parvaiz, Haider Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Ali, Babar, Asif Butt, Naseer Ahmed, Amjad Hussain, Adnan Haider, and Kamran Haider.

The above-mentioned officers and officials were seriously injured in gunshots and other incidents during the encounter with terrorists and dacoits while on duty.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar stated that these officers and personnel have been granted the title of Ghazi in recognition of their dedication, courage, and bravery.

Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara chaired the Punjab Police Ghazi Committee meeting. DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal, AIG Finance Syed Ali, AIG Logistics Ismailur Rehman Kharak, and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah participated in the meeting.

