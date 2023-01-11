UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of Head Money Fixation Of POs Held:

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Meeting of head money fixation of POs held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting for fixation head money of proclaimed offenders was held under the chairmanship of Regional Police Officer Muhammad Azhar Akram at his office here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, it was recommended to fix Rs 200,000 head money for three proclaimed offenders -- Asif Ali, Sikandar Hayat and Saifullah.

The accused were wanted by Kotmomin and Bhalwal city police stations in various cases.

Police said the report of the committee was being sent to Additional IG Investigation Punjab, which would be sent to Home department Punjab after approval.

Director IB, District Police Officer Sargodha, SP Special Branch Sargodha Region, DSP Legal Sargodha Region and District Public Prosecutor Sargodha participated in this meeting.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Sargodha Bhalwal Money

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

2 hours ago
 DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

3 hours ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

3 hours ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

5 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.