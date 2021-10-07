Meeting of Health Staff Association held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A meeting of Pakistan Health Support Staff Association Bahawalpur chapter was held here which paid rich tributes to officials and staff who performed their duties to fight COVID-19.

The meeting was presided over by Asim Mehmood, the president of the association for Bahawalpur.

The participants of the meeting paid rich tributes to doctors, nurses and paramedics who had been performing their duties at hospitals and health centers to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 pandemic.

They said that Medical Superintendant, Sir Sadiq Civil Hospital Bahawalpur, Dr. Maqbool played a pivotal role in assuring provision of all necessary facilities to patients at COVID-19 ward.