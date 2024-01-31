Open Menu

Meeting Of Human Development Program Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 03:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, the District Coordination Committee meeting of the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project was held in the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

The meeting was briefed about the Aghosh, Bunyaad, and Khudmukhtar Program. Under these programs of the Punjab government, health facilities, economic prosperity, and quality Primary education facilities are being provided in 12 selected districts of South Punjab.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar, Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad, and officers of the concerned departments were present. The Deputy Commissioner said that the officers of the concerned departments should take effective measures to provide better health facilities to women under the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project.

He instructed to make this program more successful, the concerned officers should work transparently.

Deputy Director of Development Faisal Shahzad said that the banners, brochures, and other promotional materials received through this advertising campaign of the Aghosh program will be provided to the related departments.

The District Focal Person of the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project Majad Sattar briefed the meeting about the Aghosh program of the Punjab Social Protection Authority.

He said that all the pregnant women and mothers of 2-year-old children are being paid an amount of Rs. 23000 in stages.

The condition of joining the Benazir Income Support Program has been removed. He said that all pregnant women and mothers of 2 years of age of children can register themselves at their nearest primary health center or rural health center at Aghosh program.

Under the Aghosh programs, health center facilities have also been increased. He further informed that much improvement has been made in enrollment on the EMR app for children's vaccination and generation of birth certificate/B forms in NADRA.

Majid Sattar said that the early childhood care and education facility (quality primary education, training, and care) is also being given to children under this foundation program in government schools.

Under the economic prosperity scheme, productive assets have been distributed to 5570 houses.

More Stories From Pakistan