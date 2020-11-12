(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The 40th meeting of Review Committee of the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nikai, here on Thursday.

The meeting approved the transfer of consultancy and construction duties of various projects besides the South Punjab Secretariat building to the Infrastructure Development Authority.

The minister was informed that the concerned authority had selected IDAP as a consultancy firm for the construction of South Punjab Secretariat and GOR Bahawalpur and Multan.

He stressed to start the process as soon as possible.

IDAP also showcased the modern style building designs of South Punjab Secretariat and GOR Bahawalpur and Multan. In this project, all the duties from consultancy to procurement will be handed over to the Infrastructure Development Authority. Approval to include the South Punjab Secretariat project in ADP 2020-21 was given in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Development held on July 17, 2020.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman P&D board and secretaries of various departments.