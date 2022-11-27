UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of Joint Opposition To Be Held Regarding KP Assembly Dissolution: Ikhtiar Wali

Published November 27, 2022

Meeting of joint opposition to be held regarding KP Assembly dissolution: Ikhtiar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesman and Member of Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikhtiar Wali on Sunday said that a meeting of the joint opposition would be held to discuss the dissolution of provincial assembly, announced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

In a statement issued, he claimed that KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had no power to dissolve the assembly.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was the "trust of 40 million people" and "we will defend it".

He said that the joint opposition would bring a no-confidence motion against the chief minister and may approach the court.

"If PTI leaders resign from the assembly, a new leader will be elected by the House", Wali added.

