Meeting of KP Women Parliamentary Caucus concluded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The two-day general body meeting of the Parliamentary Women Caucus chaired by Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mehmood Jan concluded here on Thursday.

The meeting organized in collaboration with GIZ was also attended by Chairperson Parliamentary Women Caucus, Dr. Sumaira Shams, MPAs and special secretary KP assembly, Amjad Ali Khan.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Speaker highlighted the need of enhancing capacity building of women parliamentarians, and the role played by them in the emancipation of women.

He said that it is vital to inform women parliamentarians about their rights and laws that ensure their empowerment.

Chairperson women caucus, Dr. Sumaira Shams said that women MPAs have been informed during the session about Hindu Marriage Act with a data comparison of other provinces. She said that women MPAs have also been given training to effectively legislate on issues of gender discrimination and equality.

She also stressed the need to give orientation to women about their rights as parliamentarians and members of standing committees.