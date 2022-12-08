UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of KP Women Parliamentary Caucus Concluded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Meeting of KP Women Parliamentary Caucus concluded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The two-day general body meeting of the Parliamentary Women Caucus chaired by Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mehmood Jan concluded here on Thursday.

The meeting organized in collaboration with GIZ was also attended by Chairperson Parliamentary Women Caucus, Dr. Sumaira Shams, MPAs and special secretary KP assembly, Amjad Ali Khan.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Speaker highlighted the need of enhancing capacity building of women parliamentarians, and the role played by them in the emancipation of women.

He said that it is vital to inform women parliamentarians about their rights and laws that ensure their empowerment.

Chairperson women caucus, Dr. Sumaira Shams said that women MPAs have been informed during the session about Hindu Marriage Act with a data comparison of other provinces. She said that women MPAs have also been given training to effectively legislate on issues of gender discrimination and equality.

She also stressed the need to give orientation to women about their rights as parliamentarians and members of standing committees.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Marriage Amjad Ali Women

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

2 hours ago
 2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at ..

2 hours ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

2 hours ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

2 hours ago
 Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.