Meeting Of Larkana Municipal Corporation Held

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 10:06 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A meeting of the Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) was held on Tuesday, at newly established conference hall of the corporation’s office, chaired by Mayor LMC Anwer Ali Nawaz Lohar, Lehar in which 32 members of the council and concerned officers attended the meeting

In the meeting, various agendas were presented in the house by the concerned members regarding development in the city and office matters, in which CC drains, paver blocks, street lighting and park maintenance in different areas of the city, supply of required electric equipment and material.

Another agenda of the sanitation system in the areas was presented, while the government projects were also presented, including the repair of the office damaged during the heavy rains in 2022.

The construction of shops and residential quarters for the employees on the municipal property, the construction of playgrounds for the youth in the city.

On this occasion, all the proposals presented by Mayor Larkana Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar were approved by majority votes in the House, which included the proposal for the construction of a new point of fire brigade station outside the city and capping of open manholes of sewerage drains.

