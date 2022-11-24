UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of LDA City Supervisory Committee Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 09:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :A meeting of LDA City Supervisory Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Director General (Urban Planning) Imran Ali in which the layout plan of the scheme and various development works going on in LDA City, commercial and residential plots and other matters were reviewed in detail.

Imran Ali, Additional Director General Urban Planning while talking to the meeting said that all the development works in LDA City should be completed as soon as possible and provision of other utility services including electricity, sewage, gas should be ensured.

Officers of Metropolitan Planning Wing and Engineering Wing along with Director LDA City, Director Finance, Director Law attended the meeting.

